Flit Token (FLT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $1,956.22 and $11,058.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flit Token has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flit Token

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

