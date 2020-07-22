FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 4.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $72,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,223 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FMC by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

FMC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,584. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

