Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,781,448. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

