Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 590,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,829. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 444,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

