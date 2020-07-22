Garnet Treadgold Lawrence Sells 64,500 Shares of Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Stock

Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Director Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$23,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,460.

Garnet Treadgold Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 16th, Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 5,500 shares of Nubian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$2,172.50.

Shares of NBR traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million and a PE ratio of -48.75. Nubian Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.45.

About Nubian Resources

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

