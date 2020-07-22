GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.79

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.79 and last traded at C$29.44, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$41.50 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.18. The company has a market cap of $643.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$354.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

