General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.49. 124,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

