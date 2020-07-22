General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. 91,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

