General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lowered by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 2.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 117,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lowered their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. 451,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,754,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

