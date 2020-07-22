Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $838.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $834.10 million and the highest is $841.76 million. Genpact reported sales of $881.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 5,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Genpact by 47.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 688,537 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.