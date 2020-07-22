Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.90

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.90 and last traded at C$22.81, with a volume of 48667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.97.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$616.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$663.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

