Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 223,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

