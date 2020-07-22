Goodwin Daniel L Acquires Shares of 2,900 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.17.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

