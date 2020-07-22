Goodwin Daniel L Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up about 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

EQR traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. 71,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

