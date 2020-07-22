Goodwin Daniel L Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,729,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,395.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $5,348,410,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.19. 27,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average is $178.70. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

