Goodwin Daniel L Has $339,000 Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. TheStreet cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 14,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,398. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.31 million, a PE ratio of -123.25, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

