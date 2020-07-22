Goodwin Daniel L Makes New $494,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $3,795,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. 13,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,496. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock worth $24,599,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.