Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 15,000 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 42,807.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of PEY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,819. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

