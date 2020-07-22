Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 1,600 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 127,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

