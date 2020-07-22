Goodwin Daniel L Purchases New Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.81. 29,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

