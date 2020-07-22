Goodwin Daniel L Purchases Shares of 3,000 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.03.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

