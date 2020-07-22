Goodwin Daniel L Reduces Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Goodwin Daniel L trimmed its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 137,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 53,975 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

