Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 32,450 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up approximately 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 215,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.