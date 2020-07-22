Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.68% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 226.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 161,843 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 70,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $17,184,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSE SIG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

