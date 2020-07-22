Grace & White Inc. NY Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.73.

In other Everest Re Group news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.57. 3,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.60. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

