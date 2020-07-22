Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WIW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,801. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

