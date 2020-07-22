Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 3.95% of HMN Financial worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.13. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.33%.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.