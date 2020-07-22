Grace & White Inc. NY Has $7.24 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Stepan accounts for about 2.0% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Stepan were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

NYSE SCL traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.92. 3,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.87. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

