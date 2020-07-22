Grace & White Inc. NY Invests $383,000 in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 7.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 775,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

