Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 700 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,566 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Solar makes up about 2.0% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.14% of First Solar worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 82,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

