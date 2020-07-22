Grace & White Inc. NY Trims Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alamo Group comprises about 1.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.58% of Alamo Group worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,327 shares in the company, valued at $715,481.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284 shares of company stock worth $236,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti upped their price target on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

ALG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,045. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

