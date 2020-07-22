Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.80 and its 200-day moving average is $249.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $294.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

