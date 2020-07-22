Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,864,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after buying an additional 755,030 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 569,167 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,185,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,243.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 378,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,437 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. 807,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

