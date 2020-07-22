Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,179 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.