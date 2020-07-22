Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.92. 76,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

