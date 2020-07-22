Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,827 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

QCOM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.33. 242,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.