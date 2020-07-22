Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.81. 91,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $224.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.