Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,269. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,071.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAXN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,483 shares of company stock worth $5,402,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

