Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.48. 108,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.