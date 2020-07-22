Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,805 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

EFA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. 20,917,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,180,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

