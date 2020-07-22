Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.41. 1,268,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

