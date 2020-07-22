Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $117.84. 158,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

