Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $202,747,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.80. 321,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,748. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,065.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,788 shares of company stock worth $116,510,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.