Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

