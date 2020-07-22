Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. 16,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.