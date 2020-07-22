Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 290,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

