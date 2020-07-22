Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.46. 17,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

