Head to Head Survey: China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) vs. The Western Union (NASDAQ:WU)

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Recycling Energy and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A -9.55% -5.19% The Western Union 20.64% -1,692.22% 8.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of The Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Recycling Energy and The Western Union’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 8.21 -$8.77 million N/A N/A The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.77 $1.06 billion $1.73 13.16

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Recycling Energy and The Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A The Western Union 7 7 3 0 1.76

The Western Union has a consensus target price of $22.59, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given The Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Summary

The Western Union beats China Recycling Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

