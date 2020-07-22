Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 107,865 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 997,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

HP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 700,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

