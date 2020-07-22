HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.
Shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.
HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile
